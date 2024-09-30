Senior Ceredigion councillors are expected to back a proposal to move Aberaeron’s library from the town centre to county hall, Penmorfa.
Ceredigion County Council recently held a public consultation on the proposed move of the library from the centre of town and a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, 1 October recommends the move is given the green light.
The consultation attracted just under 900 responses, with concerns including a loss of footfall for local businesses, increased walking distance making it unusable for those with physical limitations, and users wanting to shop and socialise in the town centre at the same time as visiting the library.
The report, which asks Cabinet’s support for the proposed relocation of the library to Penmorfa, says the current building does not meet modern standards for efficiency and is mainly heated via oil central heating, adding “it is not possible to run a financially viable library service from such a large building with some of the significant costs,” totalling £44,760 in the last financial year.
The consultation said the proposed move, if agreed, would offer an improved library and customer service, with a £268,000 grant already promised from the Welsh Government if the move goes ahead.