More than 18 months after being kicked into touch by the cabinet, Powys councillors will get to finally see fresh proposals for future leisure provision in the county.
Next month, Powys County Council’s cabinet decide on the future of leisure centres in the county ahead of re-tendering the contract to run them.
Currently the leisure centres are operated on behalf of the council by Freedom Leisure.
Ahead of the crunch cabinet meeting on 14 July, a joint meeting of both the Health and Care, and the Economy, Residents and Communities scrutiny committee will be held on 17 June.
Responsibility for the leisure review has now fallen to cabinet member for customers, digital and community services, Cllr Raiff Devlin.
He is the third cabinet member to be handle the review process during Liberal Democrat/Labour administration.
Cllr Devlin said: “The report being presented sets out a proactive approach to continuing the council’s review of leisure provision.
“Cabinet will be asked to agree a review programme and timeline in preparation to re-tender the contract for a start date of July 1, 2030.”
Earlier this week, Powys Independent group – joint leader Cllr Beverley Baynham tabled a number of questions about the leisure review update to Cllr Devlin.
This was in light of media speculation last month that contents of the review were revealed.
Cllr Baynham asked: “Does the portfolio holder not think it appropriate to discuss individual centres with local members prior to making such catastrophic decisions that will have a deeply devastating impact on the health and wellbeing of our communities?”
In November 2024, a decision to consult on leisure service and swimming pool cuts was postponed and taken off the agenda at a cabinet meeting following criticism by councillors who were unhappy with the four options put forward.
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