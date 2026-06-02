A Gwynedd trunk road will introduce temporary restrictions for work to be carried out.
The A458 trunk road between Mallwyd and Nant yr Ehedydd will temporarily restrict speed for vehicles other than those being used by the emergency services and for the works.
This is along the A458 from the junction with the A470 Mallwyd Roundabout to Nant yr Ehedydd, near the Gwynedd/Powys border.
Restrictions include implementing a 40mph, 30mph or 10mph speed limit and prohibiting overtaking on the length of the A458 described above. The 10mph speed limit will only apply during convoy working.
The order comes into force on 25 June.
The temporary prohibitions and restrictions are expected to operate intermittently from 8am that day for a maximum period of 18 months.
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