A by-election will be held for the Powys County Council ward of Glantwymyn near Machynlleth after former councillor Elwyn Vaughan was elected to the Senedd last month.
Mr Vaughan was one of four Plaid Cymru candidates elected to the Senedd for the Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency on 7 May.
A by-election for the ward - alongside two other Powys wards whose councillors became Reform UK Senedd Members - will take place on Thursday, 2 July.
Under the rules – once elected to the Senedd they automatically vacated their roles as councillors.
A nomination period for candidates runs until 5 June.
If the election is contested the poll will take place on 2 July.
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