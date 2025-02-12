A decision on whether to allow a new supermarket to be built in Lampeter has been deferred by Ceredigion planners.
The move comes after Aldi voiced frustration at delays over making a decision on its application to build a new supermarket on Pontfaen, which was first submitted in 2021.
The application was recommended for refusal by planners and went before the committee on Wednesday morning.
Councillors were told at the meeting that the agenda item was to be deferred to the March meeting following correspondence from the agents acting on behalf of Aldi.
A planning report recommended the store application, which would create 40 jobs, be rejected, saying there is no “quantitative or qualitative need for the proposed foodstore in Lampeter,” and having a “major detrimental impact” on other stores.
The report added that a new store is expected to have “a major adverse impact on both Aberaeron and Llandysul town centres, with losses of around 10 per cent of total convenience trade predicted.”
Issuing a statement prior to Wednesday’s meeting, Aldi and University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) have reaffirmed their commitment to delivering a new food store on Pontfaen Road, saying there is ‘a groundswell of local support’ and calling on Ceredigion Council members to approve the plans.
The scheme, which would be developed in conjunction with UWTSD would be situated on a small portion of University owned land at Pontfaen playing fields near the centre of the town.
In an email to Ceredigion’s planning department, Rob Jones, Real Estate Director for Aldi, said: “We continue to disagree with the recommended officer reasons for refusal and would invite members to bear in mind the broader context and the significant wider benefits that this application would bring to the town.”
We went on to reference an application by rivals Lidl to build a store on the other side of the river near Cwmann, which is in Carmarthenshire.
Rob Jones, Real Estate Director for Aldi said: “We’ve been frustrated by the ongoing delays in determining this application, however we wanted to reaffirm our commitment to local residents that, should this application be approved this week, we plan to bring this store forward as swiftly as possible.
“We’d like to thank local residents for their continued support, and we’d urge Ceredigion Council members to once again come to a positive decision on this once in a generation application, which will show that Lampeter is ‘open for business’.
“We’re doing everything we can to ensure that the local area reaps the benefits of this significant investment – upgrading and preserving the sports pavilion and local facilities, high paying local jobs to name a few.”
Emyr Jones, Interim Director of Estates & Facilities at UWTSD added: “These proposals represent an important part of the aspiration for sustained economic growth in this area and we look forward to working closely with Aldi to deliver considerable local benefits. A positive determination would help unlock this significant potential investment for Lampeter and the wider region.”