Paul Davies MS, Chair of the Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee said: “The history - and potential future - of the north Wales nuclear industry is huge. The industry is already a big local employer, and this could be even larger. This is why we are calling on the UK Government to make an urgent decision on the two sites so that the people of north Wales can get clarity on what the future holds for them. Both the Wylfa and Trawsfynydd have the potential to rejuvenate the north Wales economy if they are chosen for nuclear investment, but we also need the Welsh Government to step up to make sure that this potential investment is successful. They need to start their work now, making sure that the workforce is skilled, specialised and ready so that the new opportunities can benefit local people. The Welsh Government must also engage with local authorities and communities to ensure that housing stock isn’t overwhelmed.”