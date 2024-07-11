A new timetable for producing the next version of the Local Development Plan (LDP) for Powys reveals it could be adopted up to 18 months later than expected.
The LDP directs where housing and industrial developments can take place in Powys.
The current LDP is due to expire at the end of March 2026.
Work on the new LDP started in March 2022, and it is expected to cover the period up to 2037.
Powys County Council’s Cabinet on 9 July received a “revised” LDP delivery agreement.
Planning portfolio holder, Liberal Democrat Cllr Jake Berriman explained that the timetable “slippage” had been caused in part by the need to also produce a “Strategic Development Plan” for the whole of Mid Wales.