There was plenty of festive cheer to be found at Neuadd Dyfi, Aberdyfi on Friday, 9 December when the community got together to enjoy the annual Community Christmas Lunch.
Kathy Rynn, leader of the community lunch team, said: ”The Christmas lunch is always a special occasion on our calendar but it was extra special this year after the enforced break because of Covid.”
“Our community lunches have been held for 21 years now so everyone was very happy to be back again and we enjoyed a wonderful lunch together.”
“After lunch we all sang carols, with our singing helped along by the Dyfi Belles choir.”
“ I was so pleased to see so many people here enjoying the company.”
“Many thanks must go to the community lunch team of volunteers who all contributed to making this such a great festive occasion”