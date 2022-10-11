Delight as volunteer food surplus group nets quality mark
ABER Food Surplus has been awarded the Investing in Volunteers quality mark for the first time.
Investing in Volunteers is the UK quality standard for all organisations involving volunteers.
It is unique in that it is the only standard that focuses on volunteers.
IiV aims to improve the quality of the volunteering experience for all volunteers and demonstrates that organisations value the enormous contribution made by their volunteers.
Laura Cooper, volunteer co-ordinator said: “Our volunteers are highly valued and core to our organisation, and this quality mark feels like a really important demonstration of this.
“This is our first time attempting to achieve the award and we are delighted to share this good news with you at this time.”
News of the award has come at a really fitting time, as it follows swiftly from the recent success of being awarded £439,125 in funding from the National Lottery Community Fund – securing the future of this innovative, not-for-profit social enterprise for the next three years.
Aber Food Surplus, based in Aberystwyth, is a pioneering not-for-profit organisation with a vision of an accessible, ethical and sustainable food system in which producers and customers are both active citizens with the knowledge and tools to create change.
