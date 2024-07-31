Denmark Farm Woodland Connections has received support from The Woodland Investment Grant (TWIG) scheme.
It is being delivered by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in partnership with the Welsh Government.
A grant of £92,600 has been awarded to help charity The Shared Earth Trust to complete a circular all season trail, install infrastructure and interpretation and arrange events which will enable everyone to enjoy the special nature reserve, located near Lampeter.
Denmark Farm Conservation Centre is a unique example of habitat restoration and one of the first of its kind in the UK.
Without this support from TWIG the woodlands are at risk from the effects of climate change and the biodiversity crisis as well as the disconnect between people and nature. This project also means that Denmark Farm will go on to become part of the National Forest for Wales in the future.
The TWIG funded Denmark Farm Woodland Connections project will enable extensive access improvements to take place, with new gates and signage installed around the site.
Local people, community groups and schools will be able to take part in the project through volunteering opportunities, open days and public events allowing even more people to enjoy and play a part in Ceredigion’s natural heritage.
A woodland Conservation Guidebook, based on the 30+ years of learning at Denmark Farm, will be published as part of the project. We will also develop a detailed woodland management plan to ensure the sustainability of this important resource for the future.
In the long-term, the project will build the skills of volunteers, strengthen the network of groups and organisations working together for the benefit of nature and raise public awareness of the importance of looking after our natural world.
Ryan Knight-Fox, Denmark Farm Volunteer Manager said: “Thanks to the support from the Welsh Government via the TWIG scheme, we can now ensure that Denmark Farm is a place that everyone can come to and enjoy nature. This project will enable everyone to access the woodland regardless of their mobility, as well as families with young children. We are also looking forward to developing a management plan and working to manage the woodland with our amazing volunteers, opening up glades and rides for enhancing biodiversity.”
Our first events will be Volunteer Conservation Day on the 16 August, plus 4, 18 and 28 September.