A free and confidential online HIV testing service will be expanded with new funding to support measures to eliminate new transmissions.
More than £9m is being invested in Wales’ HIV Action Plan over the next two years, which includes almost £4m a year to expand access to testing services.
The online testing service already provides 40,000 at-home HIV tests every year and almost 16,000 community testing kits across Wales.
Other measures to be supported include improving access and uptake of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), which reduces the risk of contracting HIV through sex by 99 per cent when taken as prescribed.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: “We want people who are living with HIV in Wales to live their best possible lives.”