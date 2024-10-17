DETECTIVES in Aberystwyth are hopeful the jailing of Aberystwyth serial paedophile, Benjamin Griffiths, will give victims of sexual abuse the confidence to come forward.
Last month Griffiths was sentenced to three years in prison for six sexual offences against an eight-year-old girl in 1995/6.
The 83-year-old of 61 North Parade was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and Sexual Harm Prevention Order for an indefinite period, having already served eight years from 2005 for the rape of a nine-year-old girl.
The victim, who requested police reopen her case in 2021, bravely waived her right to anonymity.
Holly Marie Grady-Ellis, now 36, said: “I started to get my power back, that young-me had a voice, suddenly.
“It’s been gruelling to get to this point.
“It was scary sitting in a room of strangers hoping they’d believe me and they did.
“I’m taking my power back – this person was a predator and deserves to be named and shamed for this and show whoever reads this that you can get justice.
“Because of my history [the CPS originally dropped her 1996 case], I didn't have a lot of faith in the police, but the way the DC handled it with so much compassion was astounding.
“They are an absolute credit to the force.”
Detective Chief Inspector Llyr Williams said: “I hope this conviction gives confidence to other victims of sexual abuse that they can come forward and report offences many years after they have taken place.
“It doesn’t matter how much time has passed, we are here for you and will do all we can to investigate and bring offenders to justice.
“Sadly, we know there are others who, like Holly, have struggled to live with the abuse they suffered as children.
“However, there are specialist support networks available to victims of recent and non-recent sexual offences when they feel ready to ask for help.
“These can be accessed whether they choose to report the matter to police or not.
“I would like to commend Holly for her bravery in speaking out both as a child and as an adult and hope the end of criminal proceedings has brought her an element of closure.”
If you have been a victim of non-recent child sexual abuse, or abuse that is happening now, you can report it to Dyfed-Powys Police and a specialist-trained officer will be in touch to listen to your report in confidence.