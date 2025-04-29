11 people including a county councillor and award winning singer have appeared in court accused of illegal dog breeding and fraud.
All appeared before Magistrates at Aberystwyth Justice Centre on and were granted unconditional bail.
They will appear again before Swansea Crown Court on 30 May.
Among the defendants were independent Ceredigion county councillor for Llanwenog, Euros Davies and Sara Pritchard Davies, a former winner of S4C's Can i Gymru competition.
The charges relate to being involved in carrying on a business independently of any business trading site or name for a fraudulent purpose, namely breeding dogs, buying and then selling dogs, or other related commercial activities involving dogs.
Cllr Euros Davies, 59, from Cwmsychbant, pleaded not guilty to two charges.
Sara Davies, 28, from Prengwyn, pleaded not guilty to two charges.
Others who appeared were: Rebecca Ellen Bailey, 30, from Llangrannog, who pleaded not guilty to four charges; Cara Michelle Barrett, 38, from Carmarthen, who pleaded not guilty to one charge; David Benjamin Bethell, 37 from Saron, who pleaded not guilty to one charge; Nerys Davies, 54, from Penrhiwllan, who pleaded not guilty to two charges; Rhydian Davies, 27 from Prengwyn, who pleaded not guilty to two charges; David Peter Jones, 76, from Llandysul, who pleaded not guilty to two charges; Margaret Ann Jones, 70, from Llandysul, who pleaded not guilty to two charges; Thomas John Jones, 26, from Prengwyn - pleaded not guilty to two charges and Delyth Mathias, 29, from Cardiff, who pleaded not guilty to two charges.
The case was brought by Ceredigion council, working with trading standards.