Others who appeared were: Rebecca Ellen Bailey, 30, from Llangrannog, who pleaded not guilty to four charges; Cara Michelle Barrett, 38, from Carmarthen, who pleaded not guilty to one charge; David Benjamin Bethell, 37 from Saron, who pleaded not guilty to one charge; Nerys Davies, 54, from Penrhiwllan, who pleaded not guilty to two charges; Rhydian Davies, 27 from Prengwyn, who pleaded not guilty to two charges; David Peter Jones, 76, from Llandysul, who pleaded not guilty to two charges; Margaret Ann Jones, 70, from Llandysul, who pleaded not guilty to two charges; Thomas John Jones, 26, from Prengwyn - pleaded not guilty to two charges and Delyth Mathias, 29, from Cardiff, who pleaded not guilty to two charges.