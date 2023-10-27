The first digitised version of the 1923 Wales Women’s Peace Petition is now available to view online.
Ceredigion is ‘well represented’ in the digital version of the petition which is now online - meaning residents of the county will now be able to search online to see if they have family members who took part in the petition, or whether anyone living at your address at the time signed it.
The petition was signed by almost 400,000 women across Wales in 1923. Seven months later, in 1924, it was presented in a number of American cities, and even to the then president Calvin Coolidge.
All 33 boxes of the seven-mile-long petition were returned to the National Library of Wales in April 2023, which allowed it to be digitised.
Head of marketing and audiences at the National Library, Rhodri ap Dyfrig said: “We’re so excited to be able to release the first digitised versions of 33 boxes of the Wales Women’s Peace Petition on our website. Many people have been asking when they can start browsing and now you can look to see if your house, street or community was full of the amazing women that signed this petition.
“Of course, we’re also pleased that Ceredigion is well represented in box 2, with signatures from many towns and villages in Ceredigion, from Aberystwyth to Aberteifi. Take a look to see if you can find your great grandparents or your house!”
The National Library worked alongside the peace promotion group Academi Heddwch (Peace Academy) to bring the petition back to Wales. Community Outreach Officer Sian Howys wants to hear what people uncover from the digitised records.
She said: “Did your grandmother or great aunt sign the Petition? Who from your community or the street you live on signed the Petition? Who were the committed local organisers walking streets and villages to collect names? We would love to hear from members of the public and local groups. For further information please email me at [email protected]."
There is still much work to be done to digitise all 33 boxes of the seven mile long petition. You can sign up to take part through the Academi Heddwch website.