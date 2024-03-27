SPRING has definitely sprung at Llanerchaeron with the arrival of this year's first rare breed lambs.
The National Trust Cymru site near Aberaeron has welcomed the arrival of this spring’s first rare breed lambs from their small flock of Llanwenog sheep.
The traditional Welsh farm in Ceredigion is cared for by National Trust Cymru and is home to a variety of Welsh breeds.
Visitors can see the new additions along with other animals, including Welsh cobs and pigs, horses, geese and chickens, on the farmyard at Llanerchaeron over the four-day Easter weekend.
The elegant Georgian villa, redbrick walled garden, ornamental lake, Geler Jones collection, woodland and parkland is open every day during the schools holidays, or Wednesday to Sunday generally.
Llanerchaeron is also hosting its annual Easter Egg hunt throughout this week and next.
The trail takes place from Monday, 25 March until Monday, 1 April, from 10am to 4pm, which explores the beautiful farmyard, gardens and grounds of Llanerchaeron.