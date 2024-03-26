Over the coming months, the team, Rob Key and Nicola Farrington from Ceinws and Nick Broster, Giulio Mescia and Kim Bryan from Machynlleth, will be establishing a bilingual social media presence to keep people updated on developments and will be out on the high street engaging residents about the project. The team have been waiting for the decision from the council since January when they first pitched to rent council land for this pilot project as an independent CIC.