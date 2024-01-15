A REUNION of former pupils of an Aberystwyth secondary school has raised hundreds of pounds for the Bronglais Hospital Chemotherapy Day unit.
The Dinas Secondary Modern 50th Anniversary Reunion raised a total of £900, which has been presented to hospital staff.
Old school friends who were pupils at Dinas Secondary Modern School organised the reunion which was held at Aberystwyth Football Club on Saturday 21 October.
They raised funds for the unit as many former pupils have been treated for cancer.
Dewi Alun Jones, former Dinas Secondary Modern School pupil, said: “There was live music, a disco and a raffle. It was very fun talking to old friends whilst selling the raffle tickets.
“Thank you to all those who came to the party and those who gave their time to arrange it.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
