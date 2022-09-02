Last week, the Cambrian News reported on how a German tourist, who is a regular visitor to the town, said she was ‘saddened’ to see the state of Aber on her recent visit, having not been able to during the Covid-19 pandemic. Katrin Scholz said: “Even though the time was wonderful overall and I enjoyed my stay very much, I was very saddened by the state the town was in. Sadly, I can’t remember ever having been in such a dirty and littered place before. “The filthy entrances of empty shops, especially in Great Darkgate Street, rubbish in corners and on pavements and streets, overflowing rubbish bins, stench in Pier Street among others, dog poo on pavements, front gardens mistaken by residents for rubbish dumps - what a sad and off-putting picture of what should be a beautiful town. “I wonder why this problem is not being tackled comprehensively and competently. What works elsewhere must surely also be possible in Aber.” Separate to this, a couple of campervan vloggers also visited the town and branded it ‘the dirtiest town in Wales’ adding that the beach was so dirty, ‘even seagulls can’t be bothered flying over it’. When these concerns were put to Ceredigion County Council, it said: “While it is always disappointing to hear or read of any negative feedback this is of course subjective as they are views and opinions. “As Aberystwyth continues to attract a wide range of visitors, many who return on a regular basis, it can only be concluded that the views and opinions communicated to you are not necessarily shared or held by others.” The council added: “There are things which are beyond the direct control of the county council and residents and businesses have a role to play with regards their properties and the impression these convey which can include and extend from how they store and present their waste through to their general maintenance and upkeep.”