Disappointment over school bus change

The T5 service will no longer stop at Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron ( Ed Webster/Flickr )

PARENTS and teachers have spoken of their disappointment after a bus service that takes children north from Aberaeron was changed without prior warning.

The 3.15pm T5 bus service which runs from Haverfordwest to Aberystwyth was used by several pupils and staff members at Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron to head north at the end of the school day.

Transport for Wales have changed the service without consulting with the local community or the school, saying that the diversion to Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron causes ‘considerable delay’ to the journey time of the service.

In a letter to parents on Monday, Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron headteacher, Owain Jones, said: “It will not be possible for pupils to catch the T5 15.13 service from the school from today (Monday).

“The options available to pupils will be to catch a T1 bus at 15.47 from the town centre stop or the T5 at 16.13 from the town centre.

“I am very disappointed with this decision and the lack of communication with the school from Transport for Wales about the change and I have sent a letter asking for the decision to be reconsidered.

“In the meantime, pupils and parents / guardians will need to consider the options available to them.

“We have asked pupils who use the service to come to the library today to make sure they have arrangements in place.”

One parent told the Cambrian News it was ‘disgraceful’ that no notice was given for the change in timetable that now excludes a school stop.

Ceredigion MS Elin Jones said: “I’m really disappointed to learn that Transport for Wales had not consulted at all with the school on the impact of its T5 service change on transport options available for school pupils and staff.

“I’ll be taking this matter up with Transport for Wales immediately.

“People need to be fully involved and informed about bus service changes that affect their daily life and I’d expect Transport for Wales to be engaging fully locally in Aberaeron on changes such as this.”

Aberaeron county councillor Elizabeth Evans branded the decision ‘unacceptable’.

She said: “The lack of consultation with the school is wholly unacceptable given that pupils have relied on this service to transport them home from school for years.

“Pupils will now have to catch the bus from the town centre after a considerable wait, which is not acceptable.

“The safe transportation of our pupils is paramount, and I fully support the Head Teacher’s call to ask Transport for Wales to reconsider this decision.

“I will also be making representations to Transport for Wales and I will be speaking to the local education authority to ensure that all options are investigated.”

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: “The diversion of the 14:02 service from Finch Square, Cardigan, from its main route via Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron causes considerable delay and jeopardises the punctual operation of the subsequent journeys.