A Ceredigion activity centre is offering youngsters the chance to explore all they have to offer for a heavily discounted rate this half-term.
Llain Activity Centre near Llanarth is offering a discount on their full day activity ticket, which gives you access to a whole day’s worth of different outdoor adventure activities.
For £30 per person, you get to take part in activities of your choice from 10am to 4pm. The full day ticket allows you to choose two of the following combinations of activities: climbing and high ropes courses, kayaking and stand up paddle boarding, bushcraft, or archery and team games.
On top of this, you get free access to the Mud commando course - a 300 metre adventure course with a series of obstacles to overcome through bridges, tunnels, rope swings, ramps and more. This will be free to anyone with a full day ticket.
A spokesperson said: “It is likely to be the wettest and muddiest experience of your life! It’s regularly voted the most popular activity by visiting groups.
"The ‘adventure course’ can be adapted to be a challenge for all ages from cubs and scouts to senior rugby squads, fire service teams and teams of outdoor instructors!”
Perhaps most importantly, there are hot showers available for everyone afterwards!
The spokesperson added: “With the rise in popularity and importance of outdoor and adventure activities following Covid, Llain Activity Centre wants to get as many young people into the outdoors having fun while getting fit.
"To properly kick the 2023 season off, we're offering discounted rates for day visitors for the February half-term where we will be offering day packages at 25 per cent discounted rates.
“Children eight years of age and over can stay with us while children of six and seven years old need an adult to stay with them and take part in the activities, but there is no charge for an accompanying adult.”
“The cost includes equipment and instruction. A packed lunch should be brought if staying for the day and a medical/consent form will need to be completed prior to any activities.”
Llain activity Centre also advises people to bring spare trainers and clothes, as well as a towel and swimming costume for the wet activities. Anyone interested in the commando mud course is advised to bring old long-sleeved clothes, as well as long trousers.