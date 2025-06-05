Children across Gwynedd are being asked to enter a North Wales Fire and Rescue Service competition, launched to teach them more about water safety.
Organised as part of Child Safety Week, the competition aims to educate children about some of the potential dangers when spending time in and around water to encourage them to stay safe over the summer season.
There are two age categories for the competition, 7 and under, and 7 to 11, with some great prizes to be won including LEGO® sets for the first, second and third prize winners in each category.
The closing date is Monday, 30 June.
You can learn more and download a printable ‘Spot the Dangers’ sheet on the fire service website at https://shorturl.at/QgomJ.
