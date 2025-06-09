Ceredigion County Council has decided not to change any 20mph speed limits in the county.
A review into 20mph speed limits on roads across the county - not including the A487 and A44, which are the responsibility of the Welsh Government - has been conducted by Ceredigion County Council.
During the ‘listening phase’ from May to September 2024, Ceredigion County Council received 62 individual comments, of these 23 expressed support for the new 20mph limits, 20 expressed desires for a change to the national policy, 16 objected to existing 20mph limits on county roads, eight referred directly to Welsh Government-managed Trunk Road locations, over which the council has no jurisdiction, and three were deemed out of scope.
Ceredigion County Council reviewed 34 sections of road closely in line with the revised guidance from the Welsh Government, which strongly emphasises providing a safer environment for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.
20mph review
34 locations Ceredigion County Council reviewed
- Aberaeron A482
- Aberystwyth A4120 north
- Aberystwyth A4120 south
- Aberystwyth B4572 Clarach Road
- Aberystwyth Park Avenue
- Aberystwyth Primrose Hill
- Aberystwyth Waunfawr
- Bethania B4577
- Betws Ifan
- Beulah C1162
- Borth B4353 & B4572
- Bronant A485
- Cardigan C1001 Ferwig Road
- Cenarth A484
- Coedybryn B4334
- Cribyn B4337
- Cwmystwyth C1118
- Felinfach A482 by the new school
- Llandre B4353
- Llandyfriog A475
- Llanfarian A485
- Llangorwen B4572 & C1049
- Llangwyryfon B4576 and side roads
- Llanilar A485 & B4575
- Llechryd A484
- Llechryd Adam Street
- Lledrod A485 & C1089
- Penrhyncoch all roads
- Penuwch B4577 & C1104
- Pontgarreg C1012
- Pontrhydfendigaid all roads
- Rhydlewis B4334
- Rhydowen B4459
- Ynyslas B4353 & C1172
A spokesperson for the council said: "The outcome of the review is that no further changes were identified, and the 20mph limits introduced on County Roads within Ceredigion in 2023 should remain."
Cllr Shelley Childs, Ceredigion's Cabinet Member responsible for Highways and Environmental, said: "The review was an opportunity to assess how closely the guidance from the Welsh Government was applied on county roads in Ceredigion.
"Collision data recently released by the police and the Welsh Government suggests that the national change to the speed limit does seem to be reducing casualties on roads across Wales, and correspondence received during the review process suggests that the new 20mph limits are welcomed by many in the county.
"Although, the council’s review did not include any speed limit arrangements on the A487 and A44 Trunk Roads in Ceredigion since those are the direct responsibility of the Welsh Government."
The review findings into speed limits along trunk roads, which includes the A487 coast road and A44 from Aberystwyth into Powys, are due to be announced this summer.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.