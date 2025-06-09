During the ‘listening phase’ from May to September 2024, Ceredigion County Council received 62 individual comments, of these 23 expressed support for the new 20mph limits, 20 expressed desires for a change to the national policy, 16 objected to existing 20mph limits on county roads, eight referred directly to Welsh Government-managed Trunk Road locations, over which the council has no jurisdiction, and three were deemed out of scope.