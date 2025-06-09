Ceredigion County Council has decided not to change any 20mph speed limits in the county.

A review into 20mph speed limits on roads across the county - not including the A487 and A44, which are the responsibility of the Welsh Government - has been conducted by Ceredigion County Council.

During the ‘listening phase’ from May to September 2024, Ceredigion County Council received 62 individual comments, of these 23 expressed support for the new 20mph limits, 20 expressed desires for a change to the national policy, 16 objected to existing 20mph limits on county roads, eight referred directly to Welsh Government-managed Trunk Road locations, over which the council has no jurisdiction, and three were deemed out of scope.

Ceredigion County Council reviewed 34 sections of road closely in line with the revised guidance from the Welsh Government, which strongly emphasises providing a safer environment for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

20mph review

34 locations Ceredigion County Council reviewed

  1. Aberaeron A482
  2. Aberystwyth A4120 north
  3. Aberystwyth A4120 south
  4. Aberystwyth B4572 Clarach Road
  5. Aberystwyth Park Avenue
  6. Aberystwyth Primrose Hill
  7. Aberystwyth Waunfawr
  8. Bethania B4577
  9. Betws Ifan
  10. Beulah C1162
  11. Borth B4353 & B4572
  12. Bronant A485
  13. Cardigan C1001 Ferwig Road
  14. Cenarth A484
  15. Coedybryn B4334
  16. Cribyn B4337
  17. Cwmystwyth C1118
  18. Felinfach A482 by the new school
  19. Llandre B4353
  20. Llandyfriog A475
  21. Llanfarian A485
  22. Llangorwen B4572 & C1049
  23. Llangwyryfon B4576 and side roads
  24. Llanilar A485 & B4575
  25. Llechryd A484
  26. Llechryd Adam Street
  27. Lledrod A485 & C1089
  28. Penrhyncoch all roads
  29. Penuwch B4577 & C1104
  30. Pontgarreg C1012
  31. Pontrhydfendigaid all roads
  32. Rhydlewis B4334
  33. Rhydowen B4459
  34. Ynyslas B4353 & C1172

A spokesperson for the council said: "The outcome of the review is that no further changes were identified, and the 20mph limits introduced on County Roads within Ceredigion in 2023 should remain."

Cllr Shelley Childs, Ceredigion's Cabinet Member responsible for Highways and Environmental, said: "The review was an opportunity to assess how closely the guidance from the Welsh Government was applied on county roads in Ceredigion.

"Collision data recently released by the police and the Welsh Government suggests that the national change to the speed limit does seem to be reducing casualties on roads across Wales, and correspondence received during the review process suggests that the new 20mph limits are welcomed by many in the county.

"Although, the council’s review did not include any speed limit arrangements on the A487 and A44 Trunk Roads in Ceredigion since those are the direct responsibility of the Welsh Government."

The review findings into speed limits along trunk roads, which includes the A487 coast road and A44 from Aberystwyth into Powys, are due to be announced this summer.