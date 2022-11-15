Does anyone remember fishing for ‘drunkies’?

Drunkies, I was told, was the name for sea trout or sewin. It was explained to me that the sea trout/sewin would swim from the sea and enter the river mouth by the harbour. When they swam from sea water to fresh water the fish seemed to get drunk and come to the surface. This is what the people where waiting for. They could be seen scooping up the ‘drunkies’ and taking them to family members waiting on the river bank.