Two youngsters travelling from Aberystwyth to Margam Park to represent Ceredigion in the CogUrdd cooking competition are Rosa Bates, 11, of Ysgol Llanfarian, who will compete in the primary category for school years 4-6, and Lili Macy, 13, of Ysgol Penweddig, who will compete in the secondary age category for years 7-9.