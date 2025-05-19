Youngsters form across the ‘Cambrian News’ region are getting ready to take part in the Urdd National Eisteddfod next week.
Two youngsters travelling from Aberystwyth to Margam Park to represent Ceredigion in the CogUrdd cooking competition are Rosa Bates, 11, of Ysgol Llanfarian, who will compete in the primary category for school years 4-6, and Lili Macy, 13, of Ysgol Penweddig, who will compete in the secondary age category for years 7-9.
Both girls have already competed at the school and regional levels to gain their places at this prestigious event.
Rosa is challenged with the task of creating a burger and Lili a brunch dish at the event on Thursday, 29 May 2025.
Lili also competed in the finals last year and Rosa will be Ysgol Llanfarian’s first student to reach national level! Pwb Lwc merched!