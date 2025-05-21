Aberystwyth Poetry Festival returns (6-8 June) with its most exciting line-up to date!
Welsh Poet Laureate Hanan Issa headlines, joined by award-winning voices including Maggie Harris, YouTube essayist, poet and ex-Aberystwyth University student Leena Norms, and rising poetry talents like Bethany Handley. Organisers are also thrilled to welcome musician Hayden Thorpe.
Events take place at The Bookshop by the Sea, Bank Vault, Aberystwyth Town Library, National Library of Wales and Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
The National Library hosts Saturday night’s headline event, and families are in for a treat with storyteller Peter Stevenson’s storytelling and crafts at the arts centre.
The theme for this year is HOME AND IDENTITY with a focus on Hiraeth.
Festival director Freya Blyth said: “In a world currently focused on distancing people from each other, we wanted to highlight the topic of ‘Hiraeth, Identity and Belonging.’ Poetry brings people together and focuses us on what gives us a sense of belonging to a place or to a group of people. It builds connections, using words to light the way to understanding and compassion. This forms the foundation for the communities we live and create in.
Festival sponsor, best-selling author and Aberystwyth University alumni Susan Stokes-Chapman said: “Supporting this festival is about far more than poetry — it is about honouring Welsh voices, nurturing the spirit that connects us, and celebrating the rich cultural landscape of Wales and the creative talent it continues to inspire. I’m proud to stand behind a cause that keeps our stories alive and our heritage thriving.”
The official schedule for the festival is now live. Visit https://www.aberystwythpoetryfestival.co.uk/ for more information and to book tickets.
