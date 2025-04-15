The owners of a popular bakery and delicatessen in Gwynedd hope newly installed fibre broadband will improve efficiency and help the business deal with increasing footfall.
DDs Bakery and Deli in Dolgellau was previously located between Tŷ Siamas and the butchers in the town before moving to the opposite side of Eldon Square last year.
The business, owned by husband-and-wife team Dan and Dot Kuczynski, used to have full fibre at their old premises, but they didn’t have access to that at the new premises.
They sought help from their local MP’s office and, following pressure from Mrs Saville Roberts’ constituency office, Openreach installed full fibre to the business earlier this year, helping facilitate faster card payments and reducing long queues outside the busy shop.
Mrs Saville Roberts MP said: “I am very pleased that my team and I were able to help Dan and Dot secure fibre broadband to their new business premises, having previously benefited from fibre whilst trading on the opposite side of Eldon square.
“Businesses today should be able to access fast, reliable broadband wherever they’re located, but many continue to suffer because of a sluggish, unreliable connection – a real barrier to business efficiency.
“It should be appreciated that rural businesses and those working from home find the slow pace at which some connectivity issues are being resolved, extremely frustrating.
“DDs Bakery and Deli is a very popular and busy shop. I hope the new, high-speed connection will help the business accommodate more customers, contributing to the local Dolgellau economy.”
Dolgellau councillor Linda Morgan added: “I’d like to thank everyone involved in the provision of full fibre broadband in the areas of Dolgellau that didn’t have it.
“Fibre is now the recommended option. The most reliable broadband technology with high-speed connectivity, it is reliable, fast and responsive.”