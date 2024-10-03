Jack Williams from Dolgellau will represent Wales in the World Young Waiter competition in November.
The former Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor student won the Welsh national final in Swansea and will travel to Singapore to compete for a cash prize of $15,000 US.
Jack, 18, studied Level 2 Hospitality and Catering and works at the Penmaenuchaf Hotel.
“I couldn’t believe I’d won at first,” said Jack. “I’ve only been doing hospitality since starting at college two years ago, and I was competing against some very experienced people. I was the youngest there - when everyone asked me how old I was they didn’t believe I was only 18!
“I didn’t go there thinking I’d win. I was there to experience it all and take it all in. So I’m very pleased to be going to Singapore, and fingers crossed we can take the win back for Wales.”
The Welsh final of the Young Chef/Young Waiter/Young Mixologist competition was hosted by University of Wales Trinity Saint David at Swansea City Football Club.
Also competing was former Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor student Rob Griffiths. He too works at Penmaenuchaf.
Jack, who won the college Achievers Award for Hospitality and Catering last year, thanked former tutors Jo Reddicliffe, Elaine Evans and Mair Jones for teaching him over the past two years.
“All the training they provided over the two years really helped,” said Jack. “Even just the little details that customers wouldn’t notice unless they were looking for it.
“I really enjoyed the course. I was excited to come to college, and when we met Elaine, Mair and Jo you could tell these guys knew what they were talking about.
“I really liked the practical side, serving customers on the Thursday, cooking for them on the Friday, and working towards exams while doing this.
“I learned how to make cocktails for the first time in college, and there were different sessions learning about coffees and teas, where they originated from - there was so much useful information on things like this.
“The second year was amazing, meeting new students who all came with their own knowledge. We still did the same services but took it to a more challenging level, which was great because I didn’t want to be doing the same thing for two years.
“I still speak to the tutors and have a connection with the college. I have friends there doing Level 3, and I might come back to do that in a couple of years. It was amazing, a great two years.”
Jack is also grateful to everyone at the Penmaenuchaf, including general manager Christie Hayes, restaurant manager Georgia Wild, and head chef Tom Hine. He has been working at the hotel for just over a year, having got the job through college after his class spent a day there learning from Tom.
“I do the restaurant and the kitchen, which I love because it means I’m not getting bored,” Jack said. “I’m meeting new people every day, and that’s what it’s all about.”
