Donation to hospital chemo appeal is creating a real buzz

Paul Edwards of Vinci Facilities and Adrian Hughes of the Welsh Government ( Hywel Dda Charities )

A donation by Vinci Facilities to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal is creating a real buzz!

They have two beehives at the Welsh Government offices in Aberystwyth and, thanks to sales of jars of honey, have recently raised £600 for the Appeal.

Vinci Facilities provides the Welsh Government with staff for security, cleaning, groundwork, waste recycling, post – and beekeeping!

There have been bees at the Aberystwyth HQ for the past seven years, thanks to a biodiversity project there.

And each year staff jar up and sell the honey to raise money for different charities.

This is the third year that Bronglais Hospital’s chemotherapy day unit has been chosen as the charity to benefit, with a total of £1,480 donated previously.

Facilities Co-ordinator Catherine Williamson said they were pleased to be able to donate money to such a worthwhile cause.

“Relatives of staff members have had treatment at the chemotherapy unit, so back in 2018 we chose this as the charity we wanted to support.

“We are pleased to have sold hundreds of pots of honey in the last year to enable a £600 cheque to be handed over.”

There are two beekeepers on site, Conrad Ford and Martin Sayer.

But the fundraising is a real team effort by all the staff.

The Bronglais Chemo Appeal aims to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital, to improve the patient experience.

To donate or set up an online fundraising page visit: https://hyweldda.enthuse.com/cf/bronglais-chemo-appeal