HYWEL Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, has been able to fund simulation equipment for critical care units across the health board region to facilitate staff development.
Simulation equipment is used to enhance staff knowledge and skills by giving staff the opportunity to recreate an emergency situation using manikins, replica medications and devices that simulate emergency situations.
Members of the multi-disciplinary critical care team can practice how to provide the most effective care when treating a deteriorating patient who requires a rapid response, ensuring that airway, breathing and cardiovascular support in provided in a timely manner.
Additionally, it provides an opportunity to strengthen the relationships between the team when managing critical situations in a real-to-life environment.
Sandra Miles, Lead Practice Educator for ITU, said: “We are incredibly grateful that charitable donations have allowed us to purchase this fantastic equipment.
“Staff training and development is vitally important to service delivery, especially given the changing and evolving nature of critical care.
“The simulation equipment really helps when delivering training, ensuring skills are up-to-date and improving service delivery, staff motivation and morale.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”