A Llanbrynmair farmer has been fined after he failed to carry out tuberculosis testing on his cattle for 18 months.
Alastair Meikle of Gardd Afon, Tafolwern, Llanbrynmair, was ordered to pay £3,400 after being found guilty of breaching multiple animal health and welfare legislation.
Meikle pleaded guilty to six offences at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court on 15 July following a successful prosecution by Powys County Council officers.
The man was discovered to have lied to authorities about not having cattle on his land, as well as owning unregistered pigs and cattle, missing sheep and goat records, and not testing his cattle for TB until enforcement action.
Meikle was described as being repeatedly obstructive and was charged with obstructing lawful inspections on multiple occasions by refusing access to council officers and Dyfed-Powys police.
He also failed to appear at his initial court hearing on 24 June, resulting in a warrant being issued for his arrest.
Cllr Richard Church, Powys Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services, said: “This case highlights the importance of compliance with animal health legislation.
“The defendant’s actions not only endangered animal welfare but also posed a significant risk to public health and the integrity of the food chain.
“Our Animal Health Team rightly took the offences seriously and acted, resulting in this successful prosecution.
“If we come across similar cases in the future, we will prosecute.”
The court heard that some of Meikle’s animals were only registered after legal proceedings began against him and failed to produce records relating to fallen stock.
TB testing was not done between October 2023- April 2025, only beginning after enforcement action.
Meikle was fined £2,122 for the six offences and ordered to pay £500 in costs and a victim surcharge of £844 – a total of £3,466, payable within 28 days.
