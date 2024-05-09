Gather round and listen to traditional Gwynedd stories and legends at the Dragon Theatre in Barmouth.
Told by the Dragon’s own band of storytellers, The Welsh Whisperers is on Saturday, 11 May at 7pm.
The ancient tales of Barmouth and North Wales will be brought to life at the Dragon’s first Welsh Whisperers event, presented by renowned storyteller Daniel Morden.
You will hear about magical events, kings and queens, lands lost to the sea and much, much more. Stories will be mainly told in English with a sprinkling of Welsh. Suitable for age 12 – 120.