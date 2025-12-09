Last weekend the Tabernacle was packed as more than one hundred attended the first public screening of the Dyfi Groms, a film plotting the story of the young people who call the local mountain biking scene their home.
The screening on 6 December was followed by a Q&A with the young people who were involved in the film.
Money raised from tickets and a Bring and Buy Sale the following day went towards the production of the film and Trailrippers Project CIC, which aims to introduce mountain biking to a more diverse public.
A spokesperson for the event said: “It was a great turnout on Saturday night, where we showed five short films around the topic of mountain biking to a packed Tabernacle.
“Over 120 people came to the premiere of Dyfi Groms, along with all members of the cast, who did a Q&A session after the film.
“Over £700 was raised for Trailrippers Project CIC to help promote mountain biking for young people in the area.”
Donate to the film and project via their Crowdfunding page here - https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/dyfi-groms-film-project
