Drilling work will help shape town’s flood defence scheme

DRILLING work is to be carried out along the banks of the Teifi to help guide a new flood defence for Cardigan.

Drilling equipment will be in the Strand area of town and on a pontoon in the Afon Teifi between March and April as contractors, working on behalf of Natural Resources Wales, carry out ground investigation work.

The information collected from this work will allow NRW to learn more about the nature of the ground in the area and will help to inform what kind of engineering design is appropriate for the proposed Cardigan Tidal Flood Risk Management Scheme.

The ground investigation will require the drilling of three bore holes in the Strand area of the town near the river, and another six in the river itself.

The work is not expected to have any negative impact on the town or the river.

Paul Isaac, NRW’s Project Executive for the Cardigan Tidal Flood Risk Management Scheme said: “The Cardigan Tidal Flood Risk Management Scheme – like any other construction - must be built on suitable foundations. This investigation work will help us better understand the ground conditions in the area and inform the appraisal and design of the scheme.

“We expect the work to have minimal impact on people in the town, though residents may see the drilling rig in the town, and on a pontoon in the river itself while our contractors complete the investigatory boreholes.”

The Cardigan Tidal Flood Risk Management Scheme aims to reduce the risk of flooding to the town and community of Cardigan from tidal flooding while taking account of predicted sea level rise. It also aims to maintain and enhance the natural environment.