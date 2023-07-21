A Llan Ffestiniog man has been banned for more than two years after being caught driving with drugs in his system while also being above the drink-drive limit.
Cledwyn Thomas, of Gwylfa, Ffordd Blaenau, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 26 June.
The court heard that the 22-year-old was stopped by police while driving on the A487 at Maentwrog on 11 January this year.
Tests showed that Thomas had 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limits is 35mcgs.
He also had cannabis in his system, tests showed.
Thomas also pleaded guilty to possession of a quantity of cannabis.
Thomas was disqualified from driving for 28 months and must undertake 150 hours of unpaid work.