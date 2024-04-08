A sinkhole that opened up outside the entrance of an Aberystwyth secondary school was caused by a burst water main.
Welsh Water confirmed on Monday that it was called to Waunfawr Road in Aberystwyth, outside the main entrance to Penglais Secondary School, on Sunday, 7 April.
A Welsh Water spokesperson said: "We were notified to a burst main on Waunfawr Road, Aberystwyth, on Sunday (7 April) afternoon.
"Crews isolated the damaged pipe and reconfigured the flow of water in the system to minimise the number of properties affected.
"We delivered bottled water to a handful of customers who were affected by the burst and the repair was completed and water supplies were restored later that evening.
"We would like to apologise to anyone affected and thank them for their patience while we repaired the main."
The road was closed whilst work was carried out, with Dyfed-Powys Police posting on social media, asking people to avoid the area after a 'sink hole' appeared.
In a post to social media on Sunday afternoon, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Please avoid the area.
Emergency services are dealing with a sinkhole on Waunfawr Road outside Penglais Comprehensive School.
"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey."
Penglais, Ceredigion's largest secondary school, was closed on Monday due to an inset day and is due to reopen on Tuesday.