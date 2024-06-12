A MID Wales driver as been fined after they were caught throwing chips out of a moving car.
The footage was captured on CCTV in Caersws and led to a Newtown resident receiving a fixed penalty notice for littering.
In a post to social media, Powys County Council said: "A Newtown resident has been sanctioned for littering in Caersws by Powys County Council.
"It comes after a resident captured an offence on their home CCTV footage showing a car throwing fish and chip packaging out of their window and onto the residents property.
"We were able to get a clearer shot of the very same vehicle exiting the estate minutes later on another CCTV camera in town.
"The registered keeper of the vehicle was traced back to Newtown via the DVLA database and interviewed under caution by officers from Powys County Council and the matter has now been dealt with via payment of a Fixed Penalty for littering.
"We are fully committed to clamping down on this criminal and anti-social behaviour which blights our communities.
"We would like to thank the resident for their vigilance."
Fines for littering in Powys tend to be £75.