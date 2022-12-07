Letter to the Editor: Regarding the interesting article on the proposed 20mph speed limit (Is twenty plenty?, Cambrian News, 16 November): The fundamental problem of speed limits is that they mislead people into believing that not exceeding the speed limit is the basis of safe driving. All collisions occur due to a positional error by at least one road user; exceeding the speed limit is not a cause of collisions.
But because of years of propaganda, most drivers think that the signed speed limit indicates the speed it is safe to drive at. Drivers should adjust their speed taking into account all the circumstances. A good driver will lower their speed in hazardous situations without worrying about whether they are moving at 29mph or 31mph.
It makes no sense to frequently take your eyes off the road to look at the speedometer to avoid committing a statutory offence. The view through the windscreen is what should inform the driver as to a suitable speed.
The figures being quoted about reductions in deaths, casualties and costs if a 20mph limit is introduced almost certainly come from statistics that show that hitting a pedestrian at 30mph will cause more damage than hitting them at 20mph. But what a pathetic ambition in road safety; I drive to avoid hitting other road users, not hit them at lower speeds!
It is very likely that just as they do now in 30mph limits, speed cameras will be positioned to maximise income rather than target locations and times where there really is a need for slow speeds.
Andrew Currie,
Abergynolwyn