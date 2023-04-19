A DROP IN session is being held in Aberystwyth this week over plans to build a new hospital in West Wales.
Last year, Hywel Dda submitted ambitious plans to the Welsh Government, which if successful, could result in the region of £1.3billion investment into health and care in west Wales.
The foundation of the plan is to bring as much care as possible closer to people’s homes, with the health board planning for a network of integrated health and care centres.
“A new urgent and planned care hospital is part of our strategy to help us provide more care in community settings, by having a sustainable hospital model that is fit for future generations,” the health board said.
“Our consultation sets out three potential sites for a new Urgent and Planned Care Hospital in the south of the Hywel Dda University Health Board area: two near Whitland and one near St Clears.
"We do not have a preferred site and we have not bought any site or land for this development.
“Purchasing a site and delivering the new Urgent and Planned Care Hospital is subject to Welsh Government funding, which is not yet confirmed, and if successful, would take several years to achieve.”
The drop-in session will take place on Friday, 21 March at the Morlan Centre between 2pm and 7pm.