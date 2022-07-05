Drop-in sessions on flood defence work

Sessions will be held about a project to more effectively manage the long-term flood risk to Pwllheli and beyond ( DronePics.wales )

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) will hold drop-in sessions for people to find out about their plans to more effectively manage the long-term flood risk to Pwllheli and surrounding areas.

The drop-in sessions to provide a project update will be held at Neuadd Dwyfor Arts Centre in Pwllheli next Thursday, 14 July, between 2pm and 8pm and Friday, 15 July, between 10am and 2pm.

Parts of Pwllheli are at risk of flooding from rivers and the sea and it is anticipated future flood risks, particularly from the coast, will increase.

Sara Pearson, NRW’s North Wales Operations Manager for Flood Risk and Water, said: “We are keen to update the local community about issues around the long-term flood risk to the community and how the project can help manage these risks.

“As the climate changes, we will face more frequent storms and heavy rain, as well as rising sea levels. This will put increased pressure on the flood defences and could impact how they perform.

“We must all adapt the way we live and work as the climate emergency evolves – to learn to live with variations in temperature and more water and to support our communities to become vigilant and more resilient to more frequent extreme weather events.

“This is the initial stage of the project and the feedback from the events will help shape our options as we move forward. We want to work together to find solutions that can offer a sustainable future for Pwllheli and surrounding communities.

“We are encouraging members of the community to attend the drop-in sessions to find out more about this work.”

This project comes under the Welsh Government’s Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Programme. It builds on previous work and studies and will involve assessing a range of long-term options to reduce the risk of flooding from rivers and the sea. As part of this work NRW will consider a range of factors for the options, such as sustainability, viability, and affordability ahead of the production of an outline business case next year.