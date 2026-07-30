Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has declared a drought Wales-wide after very little rainfall and sustained high temperatures over the last week.
Last week, NRW triggered the declaration of drought status in North Wales and the Upper Severn with areas affected including North Gwynedd, Ynys Môn, South Gwynedd, Dee (Wales), Clwyd and Upper Severn.
That has now be extended to all of Wales.
NRW said that “conditions across Wales’ natural environment have continued to deteriorate” as widespread wildfires, record-low river flows and the mounting impacts of successive heatwaves on the environment triggered the initial declaration of drought status.
Updated figures show that Wales has received just eight per cent of its long-term average rainfall for July.
As a result, this month is on course to be the driest July in Wales since records began 190 years ago.
The majority of rivers across Wales are exceptionally low, including the Rivers Clwyd, Dyfi, Alyn, Clywedog, Dyfi, Conwy, Cleddau, Cothi, Teifi, Wye and Usk.
Groundwater levels continue to regress across Wales, with some also lower than expected for the time of year.
NRW teams are dealing with increasing reports of wide-reaching impacts to the environment, land and on agricultural activities.
This includes reports of drying riverbeds, fish in distress, algal blooms, continued wildfire risk and concerns from the agricultural community about crop growth, grazing conditions and water availability for livestock.
Regulation releases, including compensation releases, are being made to support river systems, abstraction and the environment. Additional reservoir releases to these are being made in some locations to support river ecosystems and fisheries, while abstraction controls and drought response measures continue to be implemented in line with NRW's Drought Plan.
Rhian Thomas, Sustainable Water and Nature Manager at NRW, said: “The intensity of the heat and the exceptional lack of rainfall means this is a rapidly changing picture in Wales.
“Our teams are closely monitoring forecasts and river flows and responding to increasing environmental concerns and incidents across Wales.
“The toll on the environment, our land and agriculture is clear to see, with many of our teams still dealing with the aftermath of extensive wildfires which have devastated forestry, grassland and special habitats.
“With no strong indications for notable rainfall in the forecasts, and risks of further heatwaves over the summer, it’s more important than ever that we all use water wisely.
“Every drop we waste is less water for our rivers and wildlife when they need it the most.”
'Drought' is declared by NRW when a combination of indicators show a significant shortage of rainfall and water availability, resulting in impacts on rivers, groundwater, ecosystems, agriculture and land management.
Water companies have their own triggers and drought definitions for public water supply.
NRW drought teams continue to meet regularly and have increased environmental monitoring across Wales.
The organisation continues to work closely with water companies, Welsh Government, the Environment Agency and members of the Wales Drought Liaison Group to monitor conditions and coordinate responses.
With drought status announced for many areas in England on 29 July, NRW said it is liaising with the Environment Agency on cross-border rivers Wye, Severn and the Dee to ensure we have a full picture of river health.
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