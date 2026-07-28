A plan for a women only gym in Porthmadog to provide a “safe space” for fitness whilst helping to foster female jobs has been refused by Gwynedd planning officers.
An application was made in January for a change of use of Unit 19 on the Penamser Industrial Estate to open a female-only gym “designed to provide a safe, inclusive, and empowering environment for women of all ages and abilities”.
Planning documents said: “The vision for this gym is to create a dedicated space where women can focus on improving their health, fitness, strength, and overall well-being.
“Recognising the need for privacy, comfort, and community, the gym will be exclusively for female members only, offering a supportive atmosphere that encourages confidence and personal growth.”
The application notes that “accessibility is a core priority for the gym” and that it would be “fully equipped” to accommodate wheelchair users and women with disabilities.
This is to “ensure that everyone has equal opportunity to participate in fitness activities,” it says.
“The gym will create roles for female trainers and wellness coaches, all dedicated to motivating and guiding members towards their fitness goals,” the plans said and said the initial proposal could create one part time and one full time job.
The main application said “we will also be offering female only classes for women, ranging from strength to HIIT (high intensity interval training) classes, ran by all the female coaches at Pocket Rocket Strength.
Rejecting the application, Cyngor Gwynedd planning officers said “there is no information presented that explains why the intended service cannot be provided in an appropriate location within Porthmadog town centre.”
Officers said that “no special circumstances have been proven” that would allow a change of use for the unit to an entertainment outside of the town centre.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.