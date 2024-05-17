Dyfed Pension Fund has thousands of members who work for 50-odd organisations in Mid and West Wales. Like many pension funds it has faced pressure to divest from fossil fuel companies, and it has committed to move its investments to low-carbon ones due to what a board report described as the “systemic risk to the overall stability of every economy and country” posed by climate change. Carmarthenshire Council, meanwhile, is committed to becoming “net zero” by 2030.