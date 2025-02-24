Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has said he will “continue to lobby for a longer-term and fair funding settlement” for the force, as he launched his new four-year Police and Crime Plan.
The plan, developed following extensive public consultation, identifies three key priorities for Dyfed-Powys: Supporting victims and preventing victimisation; supporting safe communities by preventing harm; and supporting a more effective justice system.
The plan details the objectives for Dyfed-Powys Police and outlines the steps the Commissioner will take.
Alongside aims including building trust in police for the victims of crime, Mr Llywelyn said he will “continue to lobby for a longer-term and fair funding settlement for Dyfed-Powys Police” and “continue to make the case for Wales to receive a fair allocation of funding.”
Mr Llywelyn said: “This plan is built on the views and concerns of our communities, ensuring that we focus on what truly matters to the people of Mid and West Wales.
“My commitment is to continue working with Dyfed-Powys Police and our partners to support victims, prevent harm and victimisation, and develop a more effective criminal justice system.
“Victims must be at the heart of our policing and justice system.
“It is essential that those affected by crime have access to timely, effective support, helping them to recover and seek justice.
“Strengthening services that prevent victimisation is just as important as responding to crime itself.
“By addressing issues such as antisocial behaviour and vulnerability, we can reduce harm and create a more resilient society.
“A proactive, problem-solving approach will ensure resources are used effectively to protect our communities.
“A strong and fair justice system relies on agencies working together.
“I will continue to work closely with partners to ensure that policing, the courts, and support services deliver justice efficiently and fairly for victims and communities alike.”