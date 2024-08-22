A day of celebration has taken place in Dyffryn Ardudwy to raise the area’s recently awarded Green Flag.
The Keep Wales Tidy Green Flag Award® scheme recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces, and Dyffryn Ardudwy has received the prestigious award for Y Tir Gardd Cymunedol.
To celebrate, on Monday, 19 August the committee invited special guests to witness the raising of the flag.
Y Tir Gardd Cymunedol is the five-acre natural open amenity site in the heart of Dyffryn Ardudwy. It has been awarded a Green Flag in recognition of the hard work people put in to open up the disused agricultural land to the community.
The Green Flag scheme aims to ensure everybody has access to quality green and other open spaces, that these spaces are appropriately managed and meet the needs of the communities they serve, to establish standards of good management, promote and share good practice, and recognise and reward the hard work of those involved.
The emphasis for Y Tir Gardd Cymunedol, whose committee members are committee members are Kathleen Aikman, Tracy Brookes, John Colwell and Elizabeth Hodby - has been on working with nature, biodiversity, sustainability and looking after the environment.
Tracy said: “In October 2021, we turned a field full of shoulder high bracken into an amazing growing space, creating 28 allotments.
“We have also developed a spacious orchard that has nearly 50 Welsh heritage fruit trees growing in it, many of which have been sponsored by local families in remembrance of their loved ones.
“In the centre of the orchard is a labyrinth and it’s great fun to follow the path round and round to the centre, where you can sit on recycled benches, breathe and reflect. Or, you could just sit with friends and enjoy a panad.
“Access to the orchard and the allotments is easy and free. The Riverside Walk, also known as Llwybr Glan yr Afon, was paid for by a grant from the Police and Crime Commissioner’s fund.
“It follows the stream called the Gornant and takes the visitor from the railway station up to the high street, passing by our wildflower and sensory garden, also provided by Keep Wales Tidy. We’ve called it Blodeuwedd’s Garden, named after the woman made of flowers in the Mabinogion story.
“The flag raising day was the culmination of nearly three years of hard work by volunteers to turn the land, leased from ADRA, into a lasting legacy and to raise the green flag in its special place.”
In attendance were MP Liz Saville Roberts, Eurig Joniver from Keep Wales Tidy, North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin, local PCSO Delyth and William Hooban from Dyffryn Ardudwy a Thalybont Community Council.
Refreshments were served to the lively music of the Batala Bermo.
Tracy added: “We were very lucky, as there was just time to walk round all the paths before the heavens opened.
“It was an amazing afternoon and we would like to thank everyone who supported us.”