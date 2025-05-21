A Llanuwchllyn woman has been appointed as the Head of Gwynedd Council’s Adults Department, following a recent Chief Officers Appointments Committee.
Mari Wynne Jones takes on the role, and has a wealth of experience to fulfil it.
She is a social worker, and has worked for Gwynedd Council for 25 years.
Mair is currently Assistant Head of Learning Disabilities, and has previously held the role of Assistant Head for Disability and Older People Services.
As an officer she has led on tasks in Social Work and provider services.
Mari succeeds Aled Davies who is stepping down from the role after 38 years of service to the council, having started his career with Cyngor Dosbarth Dwyfor, and spending more than 10 years as Head of the Adults, Health and Well-being Department.
Born and raised in Llanuwchllyn, where she still lives, Mari is a former pupil of Ysgol O.M Edwards in Llanuwchllyn, and also of Ysgol Y Berwyn, in Bala.
Following her education there, Mari studied for a degree in Welsh and Sociology and subsequently for a Diploma in Social Work at Bangor University.
Commenting on her new post, Mari said: "It is an honour to be appointed to this important role.
“I have been fortunate to work in the field of social care in Gwynedd throughout my career and I am looking forward to leading the department into the future.”
She added: “Despite the challenges facing the field, it offers a number of opportunities to develop the department to support adults in Gwynedd to achieve what is important to them in the future.”
Cllr Dilwyn Morgan is Gwynedd Council’s Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Well-being.
He said he was looking forward to Mari guiding the council in this role, and thanked her predecessor.
"I am extremely proud that we have succeeded in appointing an enthusiastic and committed individual to this key role,” he said.
“Mari brings a wealth of experience in the field of social care and learning disabilities to the role, and I would like to warmly congratulate her on her appointment.
"The field of Adults, Health and Well-being is a key priority for us in Gwynedd, as has been highlighted in the council's Plan 2023-28 under the Caring Gwynedd priority.
“The Llechen Lan (Clean Slate) report published in September 2024 outlines our vision for social services for the future here in Gwynedd and we look forward to seeing Mari guide us through the vision and the recommendations.
"I would also like to thank Aled Davies very much for his service, and wish him well in his next chapter."
Nia Jeffreys, Leader of Gwynedd Council and councillor for East Porthmadog said: "Huge congratulations to Mari on her appointment; it is a pleasure to see council staff rising through the ranks, and I look forward to seeing her lead this important department.
“Aled will be missed, and I wish him all the best for the future."
Mari will start her new role on 1 June.