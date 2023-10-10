THE opening of the much-anticipated new Dyfi Bridge has been pushed back again and now will not be open until next year.
In January 2020, plans to build the much-needed bridge across the river Dyfi in Machynlleth were given the go-ahead by the Welsh Government.
Construction work had been due to start in summer 2020, with a completion date of summer 2022, but this was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
In February 2021, the Welsh Government announced work was set to begin in March with an expected end date of spring 2023.
That date was then pushed back to summer 2023, before being delayed again to autumn 2023 with an “expectation” the bridge would open by the end of the year.
Opening in 2023 has now been ruled out, the Welsh Government has said, with a new target date set of “early 2024”, likely to be in spring.
The Welsh Government said the main steelwork of the bridge structure has been completed and workers “are currently preparing the top of the bridge to enable road construction to proceed where the active travel route and road will be.”
Alun Griffiths Contractors, who are carrying out the work, said the completion of “all steelwork and bridge deck construction” on the new bridge marks “a significant milestone in this project.”
Work still to be carried out includes drainage pipes, more flood protection measures, further landscaping as well as “completing the construction of the viaduct for the road to be open early in 2024.”
Contractors said that “road surfacing, street lighting and signage installation are also underway, ensuring safety and convenience for all the travelling public.”
Early next year, a stretch of the A493 - which is set to be handed back to local authority control once the new bridge is complete - could be closed to allow for the drainage works to take place.
The work will see drainage pipes installed along the west side of the existing road between Machynlleth and the existing bridge along with a new outfall next to the bridge.
A section of the A493 in front of Dyfi Cottages by the old bridge, could be closed for the work to happen - a move that the Welsh Government said could cause “inconvenience.”
Alun Griffiths Contractors will hold a series of drop-in sessions at their Dyfi Eco Park offices to provide more details of the closures.
The Welsh Government said that as “this section of the A493 is very narrow and to safely undertake the drainage works required, a road closure will be necessary to halt vehicle access for a period.”
“The Welsh Government is aware of the inconvenience this will cause and the project team are currently considering mitigating options.”