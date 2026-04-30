“AS YOU will most likely noticed. this week’s Cambrian News looks a little different with the Welsh branch of Reform UK sponsoring the outside and inside front and back covers of the newspaper.
“The party carried similar advertising in our sister papers in east Wales in last week’s editions.
“As Editor, I must assure you this purely commercial decision is taken independently. It does not reflect this newspaper’s political affiliation or leaning.
“Cambrian News remains fiercely independent in its news and opinions. Indeed, this week columnist Patrick O’Brien takes Reform to task for running political neophytes to sit in the Senedd.
Mick O’Reilly, Editor
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