Inspectors have praised Ceredigion County Council’s education services for its “stable, high-quality educational provision” and “strong track record of maintaining and improving provision.” Estyn, in a report published last week said Ceredigion “has a robust vision for its school improvement service” with a “strong focus on developing learning, teaching and pupils’ standards of well-being.”
“The authority’s arrangements in terms of developing the Welsh language are a significant strength, where several aspects of excellence can be seen among its provision and practices,” the report said.
“The authority supports its schools and settings to improve teaching and leadership effectively.
“The local authority’s education services promote positive behaviour and good attendance in its schools and puts valuable provision in place to encourage pupils to continue to engage with their education.”
Inspectors also praised the ability to meet the needs of pupils with additional learning needs in Ceredigion schools.
Elen James, Ceredigion’s Chief Education Officer, said: “This report from Estyn is extremely positive and I am grateful to the inspectors for their thorough work.”
"I am delighted that Estyn has recognised that Ceredigion officers have a supportive, productive and positive working relationship with the authority's schools, along with relevant organisations and partners.
“Authority staff work closely with schools to offer proactive and purposeful support where necessary, to support their pupils and promote positive behaviour effectively, as to offer a range of beneficial specialist services to support schools to meet pupils' learning needs, demonstrating our inclusive approach to education.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member responsible for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills added: "I would like to extend my sincere thanks and congratulate all staff who contribute to the education of our learners, for their commitment, total dedication and untiring work to ensure Ceredigion learners achieve very high standards.
“This report is a testament to the perseverance, support and effective collaboration between everyone involved in the educational journey of every child and young person in Ceredigion."
The Council said it will act on the two areas of improvement identified by Estyn - to continue to improve attendance and “develop self-evaluation and planning for improvement processes further.”