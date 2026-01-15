“Alarm” has been raised as a council is to take no action against a school which promoted creationism.
Last year Llanidloes High School was reported for promoting Christianity in assemblies, with wall-length murals promoting creationism, and directing children to Bible passages for abuse and suicide.
However this week it was announced that a joint investigation between Powys County Council and the Governing Body of the Llanidloes Schools’ Federation found the school fully compliant with legislation and government guidance.
The National Secular Society (NSS) which reported the school last year, has criticised this outcome.
NSS chief executive Stephen Evans said: “These findings raise serious questions about current guidance on religion in schools in Wales.
“It appears that very little protection exists for the inclusive and pluralistic ethos of nonreligious schools, opening the door to evangelism and creationism.
"This case shows why stronger safeguards are needed to prevent schools from being used to promote the personal religious beliefs of those in charge.”
Last year, news broke that ‘Scripture Slots’ featured during the pandemic online weekly assemblies, whilst guest speakers including a GP gave faith-based advice on health, stating ‘Jesus has authority over illness itself’.
An advice page in student planners offered psalm passages under issues including abuse, addiction, suicide, gambling, sex and relationships, instructing children to ‘flee from sexual immorality’ and ‘the evil desires of youth’.
In relation to suicide, a Psalm advised students to ‘entrust’ their lives to God.
The page did not direct pupils to professional sources of support for abuse or suicide.
Heateacher Daniel Owen allegedly instructed teachers to show a video advertising a Christian evangelical course, which could be followed at a lunch club.
One display of marine life featured the quotation: "God created the great creatures of the sea and every living thing".
Owen is an ‘elder’ of Newtown Evangelical Church, which preaches homophobic and sexist teachings in its sermons.
However, law in England and Wales states that maintained schools "shall on each school day take part in an act of collective worship", which must be “wholly or mainly of a Christian character”.
The investigation found the collective worship arrangements were compliant, stating that creationism wasn’t being taught in science lessons, and there was ‘no evidence of evangelisation or inappropriate promotion of Christianity’.
While the review highlighted some areas of practice for further review, no further action by the council is necessary.
Dr Richard Jones, Director of Education at Powys County Council, and Clare Bound, Chair of the Llanidloes Schools’ Federation, said: “We recognise that this has been a challenging period for the school community and thank staff for their professionalism throughout.
“Our focus now is on the future, working together to ensure the best possible outcomes for learners.”
Mr Owen said: “Llanidloes High School offers a broad and balanced curriculum and a strong pastoral environment where pupils feel safe and supported.
“We will continue to educate children about Wales’ rich Christian and cultural heritage alongside a wide range of beliefs and values, as part of our commitment to inclusivity and respect.”
