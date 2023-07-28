Architects have been appointed to re-develop the school and community resources in Bontnewydd.
Representatives from Wrexham-based TACP Architects had the opportunity to meet the school family during a recent visit, allowing them to see first-hand what the needs of pupils, staff and community are as work on the £12 million scheme gains momentum.
During their visit to Ysgol Bontnewydd, the architects heard what pupils would like to see in their new school and discussed the needs of staff with the head teacher. Input from the whole school and users of the community centre will be vital for the building design and a series of meetings to discuss ideas will be held early in the new term.
This is not the first time the architects have spoken to the children, as the pupils had the opportunity to be part of the appointment process. Over the coming months, the planning, design and construction of the new school will be a golden opportunity for the children to learn about these sectors and the possibilities of a career in technical fields from a young age.
The new school will be eco-friendly. During the building phase as much as possible of the original school and community centre materials will be reused. When the new school is opens, the building will be net zero in terms of its greenhouse gas emissions making use of renewable energy, efficient insulation and encouraging sustainable travel.
Aimee Jones from TACP Architects said: “We are delighted to be appointed to deliver this exemplar project and look forward to working with the school, community, local authority and all other successfully appointed consultants to realise this innovative scheme. We are particularly excited about working with the school learners to ensure we collectively deliver a building in the community that they will be proud of for many years to come.”
Gwynedd councillor for Bontnewydd, Menna Trenholme, added: “It was wonderful to welcome the architects to Bontnewydd today and it was a great opportunity for us to start discussing our wishes for the school and community resources with them. It was great to get the children’s input and I look forward to further opportunities to work together into the future.
“Although the old school is a happy place which is close to all our hearts, there is no doubt that everyone is really looking forward to seeing the plans take shape and the new school built. I’m pleased the new school will be bigger and will boast facilities and a learning environment fitting to today’s requirements.
“I’m also pleased that there will be an opportunity for the children to learn about sustainability and architecture throughout the project.”
The Welsh Government is providing all funding for the construction of the new school following Gwynedd Council’s successful bid in the Sustainable Schools Challenge. It is one of only three schools throughout Wales, and the only one in the north, to have secured this investment.